Magnolia Market Days

to

Bradley Square Mall 200 Paul Huff Parkway NW, Cleveland, Tennessee 37312

Join us for Magnolia Market Days at Bradley Square Mall! Shop over 120 vendors inside the mall and bring the kids to have their picture made with the Easter Bunny! Outside enjoy food trucks, inflatables, petting zoo, and more!

FREE PARKING! FREE ADMISSION!

Date and Time:

March 23 – 24, 2024   Saturday 10:00 am – 5:00 pm & Sunday 12:00 pm – 5:00 pm

Location:

Bradley Square Mall – 200 Paul Huff Parkway NW. Cleveland, TN

Info

Bradley Square Mall 200 Paul Huff Parkway NW, Cleveland, Tennessee 37312
Food & Drink, This & That
to
Google Calendar - Magnolia Market Days - 2024-03-23 00:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Magnolia Market Days - 2024-03-23 00:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Magnolia Market Days - 2024-03-23 00:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Magnolia Market Days - 2024-03-23 00:00:00 ical