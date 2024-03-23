× Expand Touch the Sky Events

Join us for Magnolia Market Days at Bradley Square Mall! Shop over 120 vendors inside the mall and bring the kids to have their picture made with the Easter Bunny! Outside enjoy food trucks, inflatables, petting zoo, and more!

FREE PARKING! FREE ADMISSION!

Date and Time:

March 23 – 24, 2024 Saturday 10:00 am – 5:00 pm & Sunday 12:00 pm – 5:00 pm

Location:

Bradley Square Mall – 200 Paul Huff Parkway NW. Cleveland, TN