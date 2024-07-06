Maggie Valley Arts and Crafts Shows

Maggie Valley’s largest gathering of artisans and crafters come together to sell their handmade treasures. Artisans from all over the Southeast will be in attendance. You can also enjoy lots of festival food.

Seasonal items, yard art, paintings, photography, pottery, wooden bowls, furniture, jewelry, goat milk soaps and more will be featured at the event. “There really is something for everyone, from the most affordable handicrafts, to the more expensive museum quality items,” says Teresa Smith, promoter of the event. “Even if you don’t plan on buying anything, its fun just to walk around and see the amazing variety of unique items – but rarely do you see anyone leaving without something in their hands.”

The Maggie Valley Arts & Crafts Festivals is one of the longest running and most popular events held in Maggie Valley.