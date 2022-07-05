Maeve Gilchrist featuring Aizuri Quartet & Kyle Sanna: The Harpweaver

Described as “a phenomenal harp player who can make her instrument ring with unparalleled purity,” Maeve Gilchrist (harpist, singer, composer, and producer) has taken the Celtic (lever) harp to new levels of performance and visibility. The Aizuri Quartet infuses all of their music-making with infectious energy, joy and warmth. Gilchrist and the quartet, with guitarist Kyle Sanna, perform Gilchrist’s The Harpweaver, a piece that illuminates her roots as a traditional folk musician through the prism of luscious string parts, electronic manipulation, and an archived recitation of poet Edna St Vincent Millay’s “The Ballad of the Harpweaver.”