Lunch & Learn Series

to

Turchin Center for the Visual Arts 423 West King Street, Boone, North Carolina 28607

The Turchin Center’s Faculty Biennial Exhibition (July 7)

Meet the Film Curator, featuring Dale Pollock (July 14)

Boone 150: A Celebration of Boone’s History (July 21)

A Central Visual Heritage of the Holocaust: The Wehrmacht and Anti-Jewish Propaganda (July 28)

Info

Turchin Center for the Visual Arts 423 West King Street, Boone, North Carolina 28607
Art & Exhibitions, Concerts & Live Music, Festivals & Fairs
8282624046
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Lunch & Learn Series - 2022-07-01 12:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Lunch & Learn Series - 2022-07-01 12:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Lunch & Learn Series - 2022-07-01 12:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Lunch & Learn Series - 2022-07-01 12:00:00 ical