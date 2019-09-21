Lumberjackin’ Bluegrassin’ Jamboree at Twin Falls

Enjoy a great weekend wrapped up in beautiful Fall colors. The Lumberjack Festival has something for everyone. A family-oriented event, featuring a Lumberjack competition, music, hayrides, and a variety of arts and crafts by area residents. The Lumberjack Competition is Saturday only and begins at 10:00am. Coordinated by Twin Falls Resort State Park, College Timber Sports Teams will be competing in ax throw, log roll, crosscut saw, chain saw, one-man bucking, bolt splitting, horizontal chop, pole fell and more.