Lumberjackin’ Bluegrassin’ Jamboree at Twin Falls

Twin Falls Resort State Park Mullens, West Virginia 25882

Enjoy a great weekend wrapped up in beautiful Fall colors.  The Lumberjack Festival has something for everyone. A family-oriented event, featuring a Lumberjack competition, music, hayrides, and a variety of arts and crafts by area residents. The Lumberjack Competition is Saturday only and begins at 10:00am. Coordinated by Twin Falls Resort State Park, College Timber Sports Teams will be competing in ax throw, log roll, crosscut saw, chain saw, one-man bucking, bolt splitting, horizontal chop, pole fell and more. 

Info

Twin Falls Resort State Park Mullens, West Virginia 25882 View Map
800-225-5982
