Crawl with us during the "Luck of the Irish" FAB Crawl (Food, Art & Brew) in downtown Morganton.

Retailers, Restaurants, Breweries, Pubs, and Art Studios are participating in the FAB Crawl on Saturday, March 14th. This FAB Crawl will include some Irish favorites: chef's specials, GREEN beer, music and more await all FAB Crawlers. Also, the Ridgeline Trolley will be available for you to ride from spot to spot in downtown, free of charge! And perhaps you'll spy a leprechaun or two during your visit!

How do you participate? Each business will provide "crawlers" a punch card to get "punched" at each business visited. Visit at least 13 participating businesses and enter for a chance to win some great prizes!! Three lucky winners will receive an awesome prize package! There is no cost to participate.

List of Businesses in the FAB Crawl:

•Adventure Bound Books - Come to the bookstore and find a pot of leprechaun's treasure (hidden somewhere in the store) and receive a 25% discount on your purchase (valid March 14th only). Several will be hidden throughout the day (only one find per customer). Plus snacks and craft/coloring for the kids and an Author Event with Sarah Shaber

•Aqua B Boutique - 20% discount in the store + light refreshments

•Bella Vino

•Bigfoot Climbing Gym

•Breathe Yoga & Pilates - 10% off of all class packages purchased on March 14th + discounts on retail items

•Brown Mountain Bottleworks - Green beer, barbecue and pimento cheese sandwiches by the winners of Give Cheese a Chance and Bardic Alchemy celtic band 7:30-10pm

•Burke Arts Council

•Catawba Brewing Co. - Celtic Band TBD 8-11pm, Selection of Irish Beers and Optional Green Beer

•Craft'd

•Fonta Flora Brewery

•Food Matters Market & Cafe - Featuring house-made Irish Bangers in Meat Dept.

•Green Eggs & Jam

•Grind Cafe

•Hamilton Williams Gallery

•Hot Box Vintage - 10% Off!

•Main Street Jams

•Moondog Pizza - Cold Brew Irish Coffee Cocktail + food specials and band. Food specials include items such as: Irish Nachos, Beer Cheese Garlic Knots, Shepherd's Pie Pizza, Irish Coffee Custard.

•Mountain Gallery & Gifts - Free green beads and pins giveaway!

•Reece Winery

•Salon91 - Featuring artist Danny Bernard. Snacks and wine while supplies last.

•Swede's Cafe - Local Vendor Pop Up featuring 8 vendors + Key Lime Scones

•The Natural Olive

•The Nook Tavern - Featuring Guiness and Irish Red Ales

•Toasted and Rolled - Lucky charms ice-cream, specialty brownies, cookies, cinnamon rolls, and Lucky ice cream floats

•Treat - Menu featuring fish and chips entree & lemon basil cocktail

•West Union Art Studio - Door prizes & ceramic Irish gold for kids