For Love of the Land Virtual Celebration

Google Calendar - For Love of the Land Virtual Celebration - 2020-06-05 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - For Love of the Land Virtual Celebration - 2020-06-05 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - For Love of the Land Virtual Celebration - 2020-06-05 18:00:00 iCalendar - For Love of the Land Virtual Celebration - 2020-06-05 18:00:00

The Nature Foundation at Wintergreen 3421 Wintergreen Drive, Wintergreen, Virginia 22958

Join the For Love of the Land Virtual Celebration on June 5th and support The Nature Foundation’s education outreach, ecosystems monitoring, research, and more. For each ticket purchased you have the opportunity to WIN great prizes! Ninety-five precent of dollars raised will be used for programming. This virtual event allows you to remain in the safety of your own home. LEARN MORE by visiting our website: https://www.twnf.org.

Info

The Nature Foundation at Wintergreen 3421 Wintergreen Drive, Wintergreen, Virginia 22958
Charity & Fundraisers, This & That
434-325-7451
