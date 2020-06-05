For Love of the Land Auction & Dinner at Bold Rock Cidery
The Nature Foundation at Wintergreen 3421 Wintergreen Drive, Wintergreen, Virginia 22958
Join us for a fabulous evening of entertainment, friends and fun! Your ticket includes appetizers, a phenomenal dinner and open bar. The main event is the silent and live auction with amazing and fun auction items. This event is one of our largest fundraisers and sells out quickly. Advance registration required.
Info
