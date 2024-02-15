LOVE FM presents Mike Goodwin

× Expand Photo provided by Paramount Bristol Copy of LOVE FM FAmily Comedy Night (400 x 284 px) (1920 x 1080 px) - 1 Mike Goodwin

Mike Goodwin is a refreshingly funny comedian, keynote speaker, and content delivery coach. His signature bowtie represents his expectation-defying brand of comedy that leaves a variety of audiences – from churches to corporate events to swanky galas – laughing hysterically and completely inspired, without a foul or vulgar word spoken. A native of Camden, South Carolina, holds a master’s degree in Education from the University of South Carolina, is a veteran of the U.S. Army, and a former primary and secondary education professional. He infuses his varied life experiences into his act, making him relatable to audiences from all walks of life.