Love Canon Album Release Concert
Birthplace of Country Music Museum 520 Birthplace of Country Music Way 520 Birthplace of Country Music Way, Bristol, Virginia 24201
The Birthplace of Country Music is proud to welcome Love Canon on Tuesday, July 3 at 7:00 p.m. to debut their new album, COVER STORY: A Journey Through Music’s Great Decade, in the Performance Theater at the Birthplace of Country Music Museum.
Info
Birthplace of Country Music Museum 520 Birthplace of Country Music Way 520 Birthplace of Country Music Way, Bristol, Virginia 24201 View Map
Concerts & Live Music