Locating the Lady’s Slippers

Join Josh Palumbo on a tour of the top lady’s slipper locations at Wintergreen. This hike will wander Wintergreen from the Old Appalachian Trail to Pedlars Edge and sites in between searching for pink and yellow “lady’s”. The hike to these Wintergreen beauties is rated moderate to difficult. Bring plenty of food and water. Payment is due at time of registration. Advance registration required. $5/Member, $8/Non-Member.