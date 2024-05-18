× Expand Local Colors

Mark your calendars for Roanoke’s premier multicultural festival with an international flavor. Now in it’s 33rd year, the Local Colors Festival features an Opening Ceremony, performances, and dozens of vendor booths representing cultures from around the globe. There will be cuisine, artisan booths, educational and cultural displays, and community partners. The children’s area has fun, interactive activities for youth to learn about different cultures. Plus, the international beer truck will be back! Admission is free.

Something exciting for 2024! South Korea will be our featured country. Thanks to the work of the Roanoke Valley Sister Cities and the relationship with their sister city, Wonju, South Korea, a delegation from Wonju will be participating in the Local Colors Festival including performance groups featuring contemporary and traditional Korean cultural dance.