Liver Mush Festival
Downtown Marion NC Main Street, Marion, North Carolina 28752
The Liver Mush Festival celebrates the local favorite food and its heritage in western North Carolina. It is held 5-9 PM in downtown Marion, just 35 miles from Asheville. The historic Main Street is filled with a variety of vendors, a long line for the coveted liver mush sandwich, hog calling and cheers for the liver mush eating contest. It's one of our Top Summer Festivals & Events.
Info
Downtown Marion NC Main Street, Marion, North Carolina 28752 View Map