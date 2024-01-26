× Expand Rose Center Staff Live at Rose Center - 1 Flyer for Live at Rose Center

Live at Rose Center

Date: January 26th

Location: Rose Center; Prater Hall Auditorium

VIP: Entry at 5:30

Doors open at 6:30 pm

Show starts at 7:00 pm

Featuring: Oceans Until & Broken Side

General Admission:

Price: $20

Benefits:

Standard entry to the venue at 6:30 PM.

Access to performances that night.

Bring your own beer/wine (NO GLASS BOTTLES)

VIP Tickets:

Price: $30

Benefits:

Early Access: entry at 5:30 PM, allowing you to catch the soundcheck.

VIP band for the night.

Priority access to seating

Bring your own beer/wine (NO GLASS BOTTLES)

Your ticket directly fuels the passion of the talented bands you'll see on stage. Each ticket contributes essential resources needed to keep the band thriving!