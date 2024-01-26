Live at Rose Center
Rose Center for the Arts 442 W. First North St., Tennessee 37814
Date: January 26th
Location: Rose Center; Prater Hall Auditorium
VIP: Entry at 5:30
Doors open at 6:30 pm
Show starts at 7:00 pm
Featuring: Oceans Until & Broken Side
General Admission:
Price: $20
Benefits:
Standard entry to the venue at 6:30 PM.
Access to performances that night.
Bring your own beer/wine (NO GLASS BOTTLES)
VIP Tickets:
Price: $30
Benefits:
Early Access: entry at 5:30 PM, allowing you to catch the soundcheck.
VIP band for the night.
Priority access to seating
Bring your own beer/wine (NO GLASS BOTTLES)
Your ticket directly fuels the passion of the talented bands you'll see on stage. Each ticket contributes essential resources needed to keep the band thriving!