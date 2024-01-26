Live at Rose Center

Rose Center for the Arts 442 W. First North St., Tennessee 37814

Live at Rose Center

Date: January 26th

Location: Rose Center; Prater Hall Auditorium

VIP: Entry at 5:30

Doors open at 6:30 pm

Show starts at 7:00 pm

Featuring: Oceans Until & Broken Side

General Admission:

Price: $20

Benefits:

Standard entry to the venue at 6:30 PM.

Access to performances that night.

Bring your own beer/wine (NO GLASS BOTTLES)

VIP Tickets:

Price: $30

Benefits:

Early Access: entry at 5:30 PM, allowing you to catch the soundcheck.

VIP band for the night.

Priority access to seating

Bring your own beer/wine (NO GLASS BOTTLES)

Your ticket directly fuels the passion of the talented bands you'll see on stage. Each ticket contributes essential resources needed to keep the band thriving!

Info

Concerts & Live Music
423-581-4330
