Live at Rose Center: Nathan Morgan Band

Rose Center Council for the Arts 442 W Second North Street , Morristown, Tennessee 37814

Date: February 23rd

Location: Rose Center; Prater Hall Auditorium 442 West Second North Street Morristown, TN 37814

VIP: Entry at 5:30 pm

General Admission: Doors open at 6:30 pm

Show starts at 7:00 pm

Nathan Morgan Band

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/NathanMorganFans/

Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/artist/0K3MWwXf8OaRTvIKaEBNPX

General Admission:

Price: $20

Standard entry to the venue at 6:30 PM.

Bring your own beer/wine (NO GLASS BOTTLES)

Your ticket directly fuels the passion of the talented bands you'll see on stage.

VIP: $30

Early entry to the venue at 5:30- Catch their soundcheck, priority access to seating and a wristband.

Info

Concerts & Live Music
423-581-4330
