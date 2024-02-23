Live at Rose Center: Nathan Morgan Band
to
Rose Center Council for the Arts 442 W Second North Street , Morristown, Tennessee 37814
Rose Center
Flyer for Nathan Morgan Band
Date: February 23rd
Location: Rose Center; Prater Hall Auditorium 442 West Second North Street Morristown, TN 37814
VIP: Entry at 5:30 pm
General Admission: Doors open at 6:30 pm
Show starts at 7:00 pm
Nathan Morgan Band
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/NathanMorganFans/
Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/artist/0K3MWwXf8OaRTvIKaEBNPX
General Admission:
Price: $20
Standard entry to the venue at 6:30 PM.
Bring your own beer/wine (NO GLASS BOTTLES)
Your ticket directly fuels the passion of the talented bands you'll see on stage.
VIP: $30
Early entry to the venue at 5:30- Catch their soundcheck, priority access to seating and a wristband.