Prepare for an exciting weekend at the LIV Golf Greenbrier Tournament! This premier event gathers the world's top golfers for a remarkable display of skill and competition at the historic Old White at The Greenbrier.

Attendees will enjoy a vibrant, fan-centric atmosphere featuring family-friendly activities and engaging entertainment options. Join LIV Golf for an experience filled with incredible golfing action and memorable moments!

LIV Golf’s star-studded, international field also includes many of the sport’s biggest names, including 2020 and 2024 U.S. Open Champion Bryson DeChambeau (2023 Team Champions Crushers GC), 2023 Masters Champion Jon Rahm (Legion XIII), five-time major champion Brooks Koepka (Smash GC), 2022 Open Champion Cameron Smith (Ripper GC), 2023 LIV Golf Individual Champion Talor Gooch (Smash GC), six-time major winner and World Golf Hall of Famer Phil Mickelson (HyFlyers GC), two-time major winners Dustin Johnson (4Aces GC), Bubba Watson (RangeGoats GC) and Martin Kaymer (Cleeks GC), and many more.

Fans can secure the ultimate tournament experience with LIV Golf's renowned hospitality packages. Whether it’s the exclusive experience of Club 54, the electric atmosphere of the Gallery Club, or the party vibes in the Birdie Shack, each offering delivers an array of amenities. Fans can also secure one of the select LIV Premium passes, an all-access ticket to all hospitality areas throughout the course.

BE PART OF THE EXCITEMENT: VOLUNTEER FOR LIV GOLF GREENBRIER

LIV Golf is seeking volunteers to help create a memorable event in Greenbrier! To learn more about the program, please visit https://events.r2it.com/volunteer/liv/greenbrier/2024/. And, for questions about volunteer opportunities, please email greenbriervols@par5group.com

Ticket pricing is subject to change.