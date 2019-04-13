Little Texas shook up the country music world with a new, energetic sound that fused the look and attitude of modern rock music with traditional country themes and styles. Country fans the world over richly rewarded the band buying up over seven million of their albums, while critics showered them with three Grammy® nominations plus honors from both the Academy of Country Music (Vocal Group Of The Year) and the Country Music Association (Album Of The Year).

Their first radio release in 1991, “Some Guys Have All The Love,” became a Top 10 hit, as did their next single, “First Time For Everything,” with five singles reaching the top of the charts.

The sophomore release spawned three #1 singles - “What Might Have Been,” “God Blessed Texas” and “My Love” - and captured the group’s first CMT award, a Billboard award, a Radio & Records award, and their first Grammy® nomination.

The music the band has generated over the years is timeless and it continues as the bands chemistry on stage remains strong.