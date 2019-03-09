Literarily Cool!

Join educator Christine Mitten at the museum on Saturday, March 9 at 10:30 a.m. for a fun and active literacy program! Children (ages 2 ½ to 6) and their grown-ups will experience the magic of Appalachian children’s literature. Through fun, hands-on activities, stories will be brought to life for the children and wonderful family memories will be made.

This event is free but donations are very much appreciated – your donation supports free and low-cost programming at the museum. Space is limited, so please RSVP!