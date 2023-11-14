× Expand Gatlinburg SkyPark

Lights Over Gatlinburg is the most popular holiday lights event in Tennessee, attracting tens of thousands of visitors and media attention from across the country every year.

This year it get's bigger and better! Our entire park will be covered with all things Christmas, with 20 illuminated christmas trees along the SkyTrail, photo ops for the entire family, a HUGE 30 ft. multicolored Christmas tree, and we are bringing back the famous 300 foot tunnel of lights on the record-breaking Gatlinburg SkyBridge! Explore the 0.6 mile hiking trail behind the SkyBridge during the daytime, experience new views and unique experiences, and then come back at night to immerse yourself in the wonder of winter with Lights Over Gatlinburg! This is truly a magical experience that every visitor to Gatlinburg simply must see.

Lights Over Gatlinburg runs daily, and access is included with your SkyPark admission ticket at no additional cost. With a purchase of an online SkyPass, you can take in the views by day, then return that night to enjoy the lights, making the SkyPark the best experience and greatest value in town throughout the holiday season.

Come share the holiday spirit with us!