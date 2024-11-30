Light Up Blue Ridge & Christmas Parade

Light Up Blue Ridge is always the Saturday after Thanksgiving!

Blue Friday is November 29, 2024

Light Up Blue Ridge and the Annual Blue Ridge Christmas Parade is November 30, 2024

Blue Friday day will include downtown merchants' store discounts, Christmas holiday cheer, food vendors, and strolling entertainment.

Blue Friday Schedule of Events at the Main Stage

To Be Announced....

Light Up Blue Ridge day will be full of Christmas cheer, strolling Christmas entertainment, food vendors, and children will be able to visit Santa Claus in the gazebo located in the park.