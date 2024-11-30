Light Up Blue Ridge & Christmas Parade
Blue Ridge, GA Blue Ridge, Georgia
Light Up Blue Ridge is always the Saturday after Thanksgiving!
Blue Friday is November 29, 2024
Light Up Blue Ridge and the Annual Blue Ridge Christmas Parade is November 30, 2024
Blue Friday day will include downtown merchants' store discounts, Christmas holiday cheer, food vendors, and strolling entertainment.
Blue Friday Schedule of Events at the Main Stage
To Be Announced....
Light Up Blue Ridge day will be full of Christmas cheer, strolling Christmas entertainment, food vendors, and children will be able to visit Santa Claus in the gazebo located in the park.
- Strolling Christmas entertainment on E. Main St. from noon to 5 pm
- Entertainment on the main stage on Depot St. from noon to 5 pm
- Tuba Christmas on Depot St. from noon to 1 pm
- Pictures with Santa will take place in the gazebo from noon until 4:15 pm. Santa will continue visiting with children who were in line before 4:15 until 4:30 pm. Santa MUST leave by 4:30 so he has time to get to the parade.
- Parade starts at 5:30 pm and runs down E. Main from Church to Mountain St., then down Mountain St. and back up on W. Main St. to the Depot.
- Lighting of the Great Tree will be right after the parade, approximately 7 pm.