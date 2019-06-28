Liberty Mountain: The Revolutionary Drama

From the pen of playwright and novelist Robert Inman comes the epic historical drama centering on the Battle of Kings Mountain and the men, women, and children that turned the tide of the American Revolution. Over 30 professional actors, technicians, and designers bring this epic drama to life. Be immersed in the excitement of the drama… hear the music, smell the gunpowder, and find yourself surrounded in the action as actors blaze past you in the aisles of the auditorium. The gigantic production features larger-than-life battles, cutting edge special effects and handcrafted costume pieces. Join the Revolution.