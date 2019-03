On Saturday, June 9th, the 36th Lewisburg Home and Garden Tour will feature three homes and one garden in Lewisburg, WV and two homes in White Sulphur Springs, WV. You may begin the tour at any home from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. with complimentary tea and cookies at The General Lewis from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.