Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden Tour

to Google Calendar - Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden Tour - 2020-04-22 08:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden Tour - 2020-04-22 08:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden Tour - 2020-04-22 08:00:00 iCalendar - Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden Tour - 2020-04-22 08:00:00

The Nature Foundation at Wintergreen 3421 Wintergreen Drive, Wintergreen, Virginia 22958

Join Josh Palumbo as we celebrate Earth Day by traveling to Lewis Ginter Botanical Gardens to find beautiful April blooms. We will spend the day exploring the 50+ acres of gardens and touring the Butterflies Live exhibit. Bring lunch or money for lunch at the onsite café. Advance registration required. $30/Member, $40/Non-Member.

Info

The Nature Foundation at Wintergreen 3421 Wintergreen Drive, Wintergreen, Virginia 22958 View Map
Education & Learning, Home & Garden, Outdoor
434-325-8169
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden Tour - 2020-04-22 08:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden Tour - 2020-04-22 08:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden Tour - 2020-04-22 08:00:00 iCalendar - Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden Tour - 2020-04-22 08:00:00