Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden Tour
The Nature Foundation at Wintergreen 3421 Wintergreen Drive, Wintergreen, Virginia 22958
Join Josh Palumbo as we celebrate Earth Day by traveling to Lewis Ginter Botanical Gardens to find beautiful April blooms. We will spend the day exploring the 50+ acres of gardens and touring the Butterflies Live exhibit. Bring lunch or money for lunch at the onsite café. Advance registration required. $30/Member, $40/Non-Member.
