Leonids Meteor Shower

The Pisgah Astronomical Research Institute South Ridge at PARI

Come feast your eyes on brilliant meteors as they burn up in the atmosphere high overhead, and just in time for Thanksgiving! Enjoy the crisp air as autumn comes to a close while you layout under the internationally recognized dark skies at PARI. This event will be offering a look at the PARI facility, a hike up the hills for the breathtaking sunset view and history talk as well as plenty of space to stay the night and soak up the shooting stars; there will be big telescopes too!

This overnight package for two (2) includes Meteor Shower tickets, an evening under the stars and observing through our telescopes at our historic, mountaintop, Internationally certified Dark Sky Park, an overnight stay in one of our cabin quarters, a pre-packaged dinner on Friday and pre-packaged breakfast on Saturday. **Additional tickets can be added for a total of up to 6 people per room-choose additional adults after adding the cabin package.

This event is a rain or shine event! No refunds will be issued unless PARI cancels the event.

Preregistration is required

REGISTER HERE – OVERNIGHT CABIN PACKAGE