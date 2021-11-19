× Expand NASA Meteor

Come feast your eyes on brilliant meteors as they burn up in the atmosphere high overhead, and just in time for Thanksgiving! Enjoy the crisp air as autumn comes to a close while you lay out under the internationally recognized dark skies at PARI. This ticket includes Meteor Shower tickets for an evening (2 hours) under the stars and observing through our telescopes at our historic, mountaintop, Internationally certified Dark Sky Park. Limited tickets are available for this event.

No refunds will be issued unless PARI cancels the event.

Preregistration is required!

REGISTER HERE – EVENING TICKET

www.pari.edu/events/leonids-meteor-shower-experience-evening-ticket/