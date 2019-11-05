In this fabulously-fun, award-winning musical adaptation of the iconic 2001 film, Elle Woods tackles stereotypes and scandal in pursuit of her dreams. Legally Blonde: The Musical follows Elle’s transformation as she follows her ex-boyfriend to the prestigious Harvard Law School. She struggles against peers, professors, and pettiness, all while fighting to solve a murder before the wrong woman goes to jail. Action-packed and exploding with sensational songs and dynamic dances—this musical is so much fun, it should be illegal!

Legally Blonde is Gainesville Theatre Alliance’s fall musical and the first mainstage show of their 40th Anniversary Season. Gainesville Theatre Alliance is a nationally acclaimed collaboration of the University of North Georgia, Brenau University, theatre professionals, and the North Georgia community.

Performances are Nov 5-16 in Brenau University’s Hosch Theatre in the John S. Burd Center, 429 Academy Street NE, Gainesville, GA. Get a peek behind-the-scenes with a free stage tour, October 22 at 6pm. A free reception will follow the Nov. 5 opening night performance, catered by Luna’s.

Tickets are $28-30 for adults, $26-28 for seniors, and $18-20 for students and children, and are available at GainesvilleTheatreAlliance.org or by calling the box office at 678-717-3624, Monday-Friday. Discounts are available for groups of 12 or more; contact the box office for more information. ADA seating also available through the box office. Legally Blonde: The Musical is rated PG-13 for language and suggestive humor. Children under the age of five are not permitted.