This year's Tobacco Festival will be on October 26, 2024.

The Lee County Tobacco Festival was established in 1949 to celebrate the harvest of the area's tobacco crop. It is the longest running tobacco festival in the state of Virginia. It is also Lee County’s oldest annual parade. This year we will celebrate the 77th year of the festival. Throughout the years the festival was hosted by various community organizations, but beginning in 2012 a tax exempt 501 non-profit organization was formed. Friends of the Tobacco Festival was founded to preserve the the festival’s heritage and ensure it's future continuance.

The Lee County Tobacco Festival takes place in downtown Pennington Gap. During the festival, Morgan Ave. East/West Alternate 58-421, South Kentucky Street, and Main Street are closed.​

The parade starts at Pennington Middle School and ends at Lee Bank. Parade participants meet in the Pennington Middle School parking lot before the parade. The parade begins at 3:00 p.m.. Floats wanting to be judged must be in line by 2:00.

Crafter's Alley is down Main Street, and artists can show off their homemade crafts and art. Food vendors and a stage are set up in the Pennington Pharmacy parking lot, and bounce houses are located behind the Verizon building.