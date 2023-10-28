Lee County Tobacco Festival

Downtown Pennington Gap 528 Industrial Drive, Pennington Gap, Virginia 24277

This year's Tobacco Festival will be on October 28, 2023.

The Lee County Tobacco Festival was established in 1949 to celebrate the harvest of the area's tobacco crop. It is the longest running tobacco festival in the state of Virginia. It is also Lee County’s oldest annual parade. This year we will celebrate the 74th year of the festival. Throughout the years the festival was hosted by various community organizations, but beginning in 2012 a tax exempt 501 non-profit organization was formed. Friends of the Tobacco Festival was founded to preserve the the festival’s heritage and ensure it's future continuance.

