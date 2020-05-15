Glen Allen, VA - It’s Time for Tabouli at the 37th Lebanese Food Festival May 15-17, 2020 at St. Anthony’s Maronite Catholic Church, 10am-10pm Friday & Saturday and 10am-8pm on Sunday.

Come out and enjoy this free family friendly festival and try some authentic Lebanese

cuisine. There will be live music and entertainment, admission and parking is free.

We ask you to leave your pets at home.

The festival is only three days so be sure to come out and see why the Lebanese Food

Festival in one of Central Virginia's best festivals. Rain or shine, stroll the beautiful grounds of St. Anthony’s as you enjoy Lebanese food, music and dancing. Free Parking, Cash Only, ATM Available, No Charge Cards.