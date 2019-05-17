The wheels are turning; and the excitement can barely be contained as the proud parishioners’ of St. Anthony’s gear up for their 35th Annual Lebanese Food Festival this weekend May 17, 18, 19, 2019. Generations of families have been preparing many authentic Lebanese foods for the thousands of area residents who will attend the festival. This is a family friendly event that occurs just once a year on the spacious grounds of St. Anthony’s Maronite Catholic Church, located at 4611 Sadler Road, Glen Allen Va. 23060. Please visit our website for more information: http://www.lebanesefoodfestival.com/