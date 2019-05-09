LEAF FESTIVAL
Black Mountain Black Mountain, North Carolina
For over 20 years, LEAF Festival has grown into an epicenter of music, art, creativity, and culture for thousands of families across America. Resting within 200 acres of beautiful Blue Ridge Mountain country, LEAF Festival features 6 performance stages, 8 family adventure villages, over 100 vendors, over 400 performing artists, and dozens of interactive activity centers awaiting your exploration!
