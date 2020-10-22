LEAF Festival, Black Mountain

to Google Calendar - LEAF Festival, Black Mountain - 2020-10-22 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - LEAF Festival, Black Mountain - 2020-10-22 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - LEAF Festival, Black Mountain - 2020-10-22 00:00:00 iCalendar - LEAF Festival, Black Mountain - 2020-10-22 00:00:00

Lake Eden Arts Festival 377 Lake Eden Road, Black Mountain, North Carolina 28711

Set amidst the Blue Ridge mountains, just below Mt. Mitchell and near Black Mountain, the LEAF Festival scenic lake setting is a short drive from Asheville. Experience spontaneous and great music from many corners of the globe. A dizzying array of traditions unite to present a diverse range of cultures: African, Latin, Appalachian, Cajun, Celtic, Blues, Bluegrass and more. Discover new music and enjoy LEAF traditions during three days with four stages, jam tent, healing arts, poetry and African drum circle. Many of the 12,000 attendees camp for the weekend, creating a community of longtime friends.Tickets are limited. Save by buying well in advance.

Info

Lake Eden Arts Festival 377 Lake Eden Road, Black Mountain, North Carolina 28711 View Map
828-686.8742
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - LEAF Festival, Black Mountain - 2020-10-22 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - LEAF Festival, Black Mountain - 2020-10-22 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - LEAF Festival, Black Mountain - 2020-10-22 00:00:00 iCalendar - LEAF Festival, Black Mountain - 2020-10-22 00:00:00