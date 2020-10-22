LEAF Festival, Black Mountain

Set amidst the Blue Ridge mountains, just below Mt. Mitchell and near Black Mountain, the LEAF Festival scenic lake setting is a short drive from Asheville. Experience spontaneous and great music from many corners of the globe. A dizzying array of traditions unite to present a diverse range of cultures: African, Latin, Appalachian, Cajun, Celtic, Blues, Bluegrass and more. Discover new music and enjoy LEAF traditions during three days with four stages, jam tent, healing arts, poetry and African drum circle. Many of the 12,000 attendees camp for the weekend, creating a community of longtime friends.Tickets are limited. Save by buying well in advance.