Lavender Thyme Festival
Beagle Ridge Herb Farm 1934 Matney Flats Road, Wytheville, Virginia 24382
Calling all lavender lovers, join us for a special weekend of lavender in the gardens. Take a garden tour and walk amongst our rows of lavender in the morning. U pick will be available, so come cut your own bunch of lavender; learn to grow, use and cook with lavender in the afternoon. All activities are FREE. Concessions will be available, come hungry.
Info
Beagle Ridge Herb Farm 1934 Matney Flats Road, Wytheville, Virginia 24382 View Map