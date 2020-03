× Expand Katy Jett Fresh Lavender ready to be sold during the 2019 Lavender Festival.

The 22nd Annual Lavender Festival is a free annual event in Historic Jackson Square, Oak Ridge TN, featuring 150 artisans, live music, local food, informative presentations, a Tennessee wine tasting, children’s activities and more! Lavender Festival celebrates health, herbs and the environment, and invites visitors to Jackson Square, the original townsite of Oak Ridge!

https://www.jacksonsquarelavenderfest.org/