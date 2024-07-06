Lake Nottely Boat Parade

Line- up at 11am and Trophies at 12:00pm (noon.)

For decades, Lake Nottely folks have decorated whatever they own that floats in ways that only get more creative each year!

No registration - no fees - no entries... It's just a thing that happens on Lake Nottely each July. However, we do hand out custom painted aluminum props for the 8 different favorites. Dave and Denise Brown of Blairsville, Ga donate cash awards to the winners as well.

The boats slowly float in a circle through the no wake zone from the buoys to the road from 11am to noon.

Marina crew will be on their own boat handing out trophies and announcing the winners.

The boat parade is a free family-friendly Lake Nottely tradition, and we are all lucky to have such a great community of creative, inventive, and outgoing folks who show up and show off their creations every season!​

The best viewing of the parade, is of course, from a boat outside the no wake zone. Be courteous and leave space open for thru traffic. Viewing and parking by land is very limited, please arrive early and park closely and courteously. No visitors on any Marina docks from 10am-1pm (slip customers only.)

Get in the summer spirit and do something awesome! Decorate your boat, canoe, jet ski, or anything that floats and join in on the fun. Be safe, have fun, and always follow safe boating laws and regulations in the process.

Something special we are suggesting for this season is to use biodegradable or reusable decorations, throwables should be able to float (for easier recovery), limit the use of plastics and small objects, and make sure engines and fuel lines are in good working order.