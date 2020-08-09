Lake Lure Olympiad

to Google Calendar - Lake Lure Olympiad - 2020-08-09 09:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Lake Lure Olympiad - 2020-08-09 09:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Lake Lure Olympiad - 2020-08-09 09:00:00 iCalendar - Lake Lure Olympiad - 2020-08-09 09:00:00

Rumbling Bald Resort 112 Mountain Blvd, Lake Lure, North Carolina 28746

Each year over 1,500 athletes come to compete at Western North Carolina's Premier Destination Sports Event, situated in the Blue Ridge Mountains.

The Lake Lure Olympiad boasts multiple race events, challenging courses, and entertaining outdoor activities for family and friends. It is also a non-profit organization bringing people together in the spirit of friendly competition for the benefit of charitable giving.

Info

Rumbling Bald Resort 112 Mountain Blvd, Lake Lure, North Carolina 28746 View Map
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Lake Lure Olympiad - 2020-08-09 09:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Lake Lure Olympiad - 2020-08-09 09:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Lake Lure Olympiad - 2020-08-09 09:00:00 iCalendar - Lake Lure Olympiad - 2020-08-09 09:00:00