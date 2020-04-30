Ladies Day Out Hike

Join Kathie Driscoll for a leisurely 7 mile walk along the High Bridge Trail in Farmville, Virginia to enjoy panoramic views from the bridge. Afterwards enjoy a yummy dessert at historic Charley’s Restaurant. This hike is rated easy to moderate. Bring water and lunch. Wear hiking shoes/boots. Payment is due at time of registration. Advance registration required. $20/Member, $30/Non-Member.