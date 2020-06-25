Ladies’ Day Out Hike
The Nature Foundation at Wintergreen 3421 Wintergreen Drive, Wintergreen, Virginia 22958
Our last Ladies’ Day Out hike for the summer will take us along Sherando’s Mill Creek Trail and Torrey Ridge Trails along a cool stream for a moderate five miles. This hike is rated moderate to difficult. Wear hiking shoes/boots. Bring water and lunch. Payment is due at time of registration. Advance registration required. $3/Member, $5/Non-Member.
