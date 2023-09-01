Labor Day Weekend Gospel Music
to
Dominion Valley Park 415 Dominion Valley Ln, Stuart, Virginia 24171
Labor Day Weekend
Friday September 1
- The Churchmen
- Kelly Ratcliff
- The Perry's
Saturday September 2
- The Harvesters Quartet
- The Singing Cookes
- The Martins with Mickey Bell
$25.00 per day
$40.00 Two Day Pass
Children 8 and under Free
Sunday Morning Service Free
NO Pets or Golf Carts in the Seating Area
