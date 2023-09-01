Labor Day Weekend Gospel Music

to

Dominion Valley Park 415 Dominion Valley Ln, Stuart, Virginia 24171

Labor Day Weekend

Friday September 1

  • The Churchmen
  • Kelly Ratcliff
  • ​The Perry's 

Saturday September 2

  • The Harvesters Quartet
  • The Singing Cookes
  • The Martins with Mickey Bell 

$25.00 per day

$40.00  Two Day Pass 

Children 8 and under Free

Sunday Morning Service Free

NO Pets or Golf Carts in the Seating Area

Info

Dominion Valley Park 415 Dominion Valley Ln, Stuart, Virginia 24171
Concerts & Live Music
276-694-4245
to
Google Calendar - Labor Day Weekend Gospel Music - 2023-09-01 00:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Labor Day Weekend Gospel Music - 2023-09-01 00:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Labor Day Weekend Gospel Music - 2023-09-01 00:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Labor Day Weekend Gospel Music - 2023-09-01 00:00:00 ical