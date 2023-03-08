LA Theatre Works — Lucy Loves Desi: A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Sitcom

× Expand LA Theatre Works LA Theatre Works

Playwright Gregg Oppenheimer — son of I Love Lucy show creator Jess Oppenheimer — spins this witty tale

of Lucy and Desi’s battles with CBS, from who would play Lucy’s husband to whether Lucy could really be

seen pregnant on TV. With their daughter, Lucie Arnaz, serving as advisor, this hilarious, behind-the-scenes,

true story of TV’s iconic sitcom brings as much heart and humor to the stage as an episode of I Love Lucy

itself.

Tickets: $20 Adult, $15 Local Resident, $5 Student