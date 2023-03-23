KODO (Tsuzumi)

KODO is a group of Japanese artists, musicians and performers dedicated to the re-creation of traditional

Japanese performing arts. The group, whose name can be translated as “heartbeat,” uses many musical

instruments in performances, focusing primarily on taiko, traditional Japanese drums. To commemorate

KODO’s 40 th anniversary in 2021, they created two touring productions based on their name, whose

characters mean “drum” and “child.” This tour, Tzuzumi, takes its name from the drum character and traces

the group’s origins back to the beginning, reflecting on the history and reaffirming what has shaped KODO.

This work opens with modern composer Maki Ishii’s “Dyu-Ha,” a piece performed for the first time in North

America since 1989. Other pieces include Ishii’s masterpiece “Monochrome” as well as KODO signature

pieces such as “O-daiko,” “Yatai-bayashi” and “Zoku.”

