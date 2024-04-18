Knoxville Symphony Orchestra's Cosmos Festival

× Expand Knoxville Symphony Orchestra

In April, the Knoxville Symphony Orchestra celebrates the cosmos with a stellar program featuring four pieces inspired by different aspects of the celestial. Joyce Yang returns performing Jonathan Leshnoff’s KSO co-commissioned Piano Concerto, hailed as “a soulful piano concerto [that] enthralls” (BBC Music Magazine). The evening culminates with Gustav Holst’s evocative and awe-inspiring The Planets.

Aram Demirjian, conductor

Joyce Yang, piano

Women of the Knoxville Choral Society

WOLFGANG AMADEUS MOZART: Overture to The Magic Flute

JONATHAN LESHNOFF: Piano Concerto (KSO co-commission)

CHARLES IVES: The Unanswered Question

GUSTAV HOLST: The Planets

Cosmos Festival is aptly named for the KSO’s April MoxCar Marketing + Communications Masterworks Series and Chamber Classics Series concerts happening within five days of one another. The KSO celebrates how humans relate to their place in the universe – spiritually and physically – through specially programmed works inspired by the cosmos.