Knoxville Symphony Orchestra's Cosmos Festival
Tennessee Theatre 604 S Gay Street, Knoxville, Tennessee 37902
Knoxville Symphony Orchestra
In April, the Knoxville Symphony Orchestra celebrates the cosmos with a stellar program featuring four pieces inspired by different aspects of the celestial. Joyce Yang returns performing Jonathan Leshnoff’s KSO co-commissioned Piano Concerto, hailed as “a soulful piano concerto [that] enthralls” (BBC Music Magazine). The evening culminates with Gustav Holst’s evocative and awe-inspiring The Planets.
Women of the Knoxville Choral Society
WOLFGANG AMADEUS MOZART: Overture to The Magic Flute
JONATHAN LESHNOFF: Piano Concerto (KSO co-commission)
CHARLES IVES: The Unanswered Question
GUSTAV HOLST: The Planets
Cosmos Festival is aptly named for the KSO’s April MoxCar Marketing + Communications Masterworks Series and Chamber Classics Series concerts happening within five days of one another. The KSO celebrates how humans relate to their place in the universe – spiritually and physically – through specially programmed works inspired by the cosmos.