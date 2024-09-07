11th Annual Knox Asian Festival

Sep 7th 2024, 6PM – 9PM, Sep 8th 2024, 10:30 AM – 6:00 PM

Knoxville Asian Festival @ World’s Fair Park

Prepare to experience authentic foods, exciting performances, and traditional activities that represent the Asian cultures of Japan, Indonesia, China, The Philippines, Vietnam, Taiwan, India, Bangladesh, Thailand, Malaysia, Korea, Nepal & Myanmar.

In order to organize the festival safely, we would like to know who is planning to come! Please register before you join us. Thank you so much.