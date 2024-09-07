Knox Asian Festival

to

World's Fair Park 525 Henley Street, Knoxville, Tennessee 37902

11th Annual Knox Asian Festival

Sep 7th 2024, 6PM – 9PM, Sep 8th 2024, 10:30 AM – 6:00 PM

Knoxville Asian Festival @ World’s Fair Park

Prepare to experience authentic foods, exciting performances, and traditional activities that represent the Asian cultures of Japan, Indonesia, China, The Philippines, Vietnam, Taiwan, India, Bangladesh, Thailand, Malaysia, Korea, Nepal & Myanmar.

 In order to organize the festival safely, we would like to know who is planning to come! Please register before you join us. Thank you so much.

Info

World's Fair Park 525 Henley Street, Knoxville, Tennessee 37902
Festivals & Fairs
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Knox Asian Festival - 2024-09-07 00:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Knox Asian Festival - 2024-09-07 00:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Knox Asian Festival - 2024-09-07 00:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Knox Asian Festival - 2024-09-07 00:00:00 ical