KISS: The Final Tour Ever

Rock n roll legends KISS have announced today the last legs of their final tour, the END OF THE ROAD TOUR. Produced by Live Nation, the tour will continue to wow audiences in 2020 with additional concert dates, including John Paul Jones Arena on February 7, 2020. Tickets to the general public will go on sale starting Friday, November 22 at 10am local time at LiveNation.com, the arena box office and ticketmaster.com.