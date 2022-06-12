Kirk Banner Performs on the Orchard Stage
Orchard At Altapass 1025 Orchard Road milemarker 328.3 Blue Ridge Parkway, Spruce Pine, North Carolina 28777
Kirk Banner
Kirk Banner in Concert
Kirk Banner is native of Western North Carolina, born and raised in Spruce Pine. He began his musical studies on piano at the age of three. Adding violin at 5, guitar at 7, and drums at 11, Kirk has been an active musician all his life. After traveling around a while, he resettled in Celo where he continues to entertain audiences. Join him for this FREE concert.
