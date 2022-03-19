× Expand Kim Clevenger Kidsfest 2022 IG Here are some of the things that will be happening!

Kidsfest is a cherished collaboration between the Hagood Mill Foundation and the Young Appalachian Musicians, two beloved non-profits here in Pickens County. Buffalo Barfield will be back with us to laugh and play the day away. Join us for a fun-filled day featuring performances from our participating YAMs programs in Pickens County. In addition to the children sharing their musical and dancing prowess, we will have traditional games and activities throughout the day. We’ll also have an “Instrument Petting Zoo.” In this petting zoo, everyone will have a chance to “pet” or hold and play different instruments. As usual, our Third Saturday Folklife Festivals feature the operation of the historic Hagood Mill, living history demonstrators, an artisan craft market and food concessions. Admission to this event is $5 per person aged 13 and up. Children 12 and under are free and there is no parking fee. The event will be held on the historic side. Tickets can be purchased online or at the gate. Please bring your own chairs.