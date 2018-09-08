Grandfather Mountain’s inaugural Junior Ranger Day will celebrate the park’s Junior Ranger program and its esteemed participants. Geared for ages 5-12, the Junior Ranger program offers young explorers a unique, hands-on experience at Grandfather Mountain, including a scavenger hunt, trail exploration, plant and animal identification and more. On Junior Ranger Day, kids can complete a special set of assignments to earn a badge and free ice cream.
Grandfather Mountain 2050 Blowing Rock Highway, Linville, North Carolina 28646