Junior Ranger Day

Grandfather Mountain 2050 Blowing Rock Highway, Linville, North Carolina 28646

Grandfather Mountain’s inaugural Junior Ranger Day will celebrate the park’s Junior Ranger program and its esteemed participants. Geared for ages 5-12, the Junior Ranger program offers young explorers a unique, hands-on experience at Grandfather Mountain, including a scavenger hunt, trail exploration, plant and animal identification and more. On Junior Ranger Day, kids can complete a special set of assignments to earn a badge and free ice cream.

Info
Grandfather Mountain 2050 Blowing Rock Highway, Linville, North Carolina 28646
828-733-2013
