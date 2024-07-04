× Expand Georgia Mountain Fairgrounds

July 4th Fireworks!

July 4, 2024

Admission & Parking: FREE!

Happy Birthday, America!

The prettiest place to watch fireworks on the 4th is at the Georgia Mountain Fairgrounds! Family friendly and plenty of room for everyone to spread out and enjoy. Bring your American Pride and let's celebrate America's Birthday! Vintage Vixens will be performing their groovy tunes from 6:30pm to 9pm. The all female band performs covers of some of the biggest hits from the 60's & 70's. Then following the performance watch as beautiful fireworks light up the night sky!

Kids activities hosted by Calvary Baptist Church include fun games & a bounce house.

Love Cornhole? We'll have our boards set up ready for you to throw!