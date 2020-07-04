July 4th Celebration
Vogel State Park 405 Vogel State Park Road, Blairsville, Georgia
Celebrate July 4th at one of the nation’s oldest state parks. We will start the day with a flag raising ceremony at 8am at the Visitors Center, followed by a day of games for the whole family. There will be a bicycle parade, pedal boat races, sandcastle competition, watermelon eating contest, sack races, egg toss and greased pole climbing.
