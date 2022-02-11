× Expand Karen Vuranch Julia Child, Bon Appetit!

Legendary chef Julia Child is coming to stir up our passion for food and make us laugh. How did a six-foot two, 50 year-old woman with a squeaky voice become the first educational TV star? (Her show “The French Chef” was the first public TV show to win an Emmy.)

Karen Vuranch, Theater Director of Concord University and nationally acclaimed historical interpreter, will perform as the irrepressible chef and media personality, Julia Child, February 11 – 13, 2022. Not only will you laugh, you’ll discover a lot about the way we eat. And by the end of the show, you’ll know how to make a perfect beef bourguignon!

These shows are free, however, registration is required to ensure safe social distancing for these very popular shows.

Free but registration required: HistoryComesAlive.org

Fri Feb 11 at 10am – Younts Center for Performing Arts, Fountain Inn, SC

Fri Feb 11 at 2pm – Younts Center for Performing Arts, Fountain Inn, SC

Sat Feb 12 at 2pm – Wade Hampton High School Auditorium, Greenville, SC

Sun Feb 13 at 2pm – Wade Hampton High School Auditorium, Greenville, SC